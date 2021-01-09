Roundup: Trump Could Be Impeached Again; RIP Tommy Lasorda; Ivanka Trump 'Hurt' by Karlie Kloss Tweets
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 9, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Democrats have prepared articles of impeachment against Donald Trump ... Twitter suspended Trump's account ... People are losing jobs for participating in storming of U.S. Capitol ... Feds have charged 13 so far in Capitol riot ... Stocks closed at record highs on Friday ... Twitter purged a ton of QAnon accounts ... Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign ... Months of U.S. job growth halted in December ... Joe Biden is thrilled Trump will skip the inauguration ... Google suspended Parler from the Google Play store and Apple has threatened to ban it ... A review of new Tiger Woods documentary "Tiger" ... Roku to acquire Quibi's library ... Karlie Kloss' comments about her in-laws "hurt" Ivanka Trump ... Jim Harbaugh reached an extension with Michigan ... Tommy Lasorda has died at 93 ... NFL All-Pro teams announced ... Justin Jefferson made history ... JuJu Smith-Schuster is not worried about the Browns ...
A mic'd up Tommy Lasorday taking Doug Rau out of Game 4 of the 1977 World Series is a mood:
This is a few years old and I've seen it at least 100 times, but it's never not funny:
The All American Rejects -- "Gives You Hell"