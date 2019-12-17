Roundup: Trump Calls For Impeachment Proceedings to Halt in Letter, Mookie Betts Trade Rumors By Liam McKeone | Dec 18 2019 Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trump sends, um, quite a letter to Nancy Pelosi urging her to halt impeachment proceedings... Hilarie Burton claims she walked away from Hallmark Channel movie after her "inclusivity" requests were ignored... Trump administration blasts U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for support of impeachment... Bronx girl whose kidnapping was caught on video found unharmed... Kim Kardashian photoshopped one of her children onto their Christmas card... Relatable: Adam Driver walked out of an NPR interview because he can't listen to his own acting... 4.3 earthquake near Paso Robles, CA... Dodgers reportedly interested in Mookie Betts... ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina died of accidental overdose...Hope Solo pregnant with twins... 'Farside' creator Gary Larsen launches new site with promise of new work... Ezekiel Elliot’s dad charged in connection with exotic cat attack... Man eats Chick-fil-A every day for 114 days to break record...

Inside the 'Rise of Skywalker' Premiere [Vanity Fair]

Sculpted, Dyed And Blow Dried: A Look Inside the Colorful World of Creative Dog Grooming [People]

The story of Curtis Flowers, currently out on bail after six trials and fourth death sentences [APM]

NBA Style Power Rankings, AKA my favorite weekly power rankings article [Athletic, subscription required]

What kind of monsters??

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019

Who doesn't like to watch things getting smashed?

I really can't get over this. It looks like a speaker!

Get you some Uzi to start your day. The beat is nice.