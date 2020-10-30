Roundup: Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive; Hologram Robert Kardashian Appears; ScarJo and Colin Jost Marry
By Kyle Koster | Oct 30, 2020, 7:29 AM EDT
How sports owners give big politically without attaching their names ... Self-driving car fails at its one job ... Managing nursing homes at this time seems like an extremely difficult task .... How long until Andrew Cuomo loses all his momentum or has that already happened ... NFL Media's Erica Tamposi on her life as a gay woman in football ... Deadly terrorist knife attack in France ... Julian Edelman goes under the knife ... Imagining a sports world in 2030 ... The Chicago White Sox are really going to have Tony La Russa managing Tim Anderson ... Donald Trump building up quite a coalition of rappers ... Trevor Lawrence tests positive ...
Glenn Greenwald resigns from The Intercept. [The Intercept]
The 25 greatest vampire movies ever made. [Mental Floss]
Mandalorian's second season is now live. [Space]
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married, possibly for a PSA. [Buzzfeed]
Walmart has pulled guns and ammo off the shelf, citing potential for civil unrest. [CBS News]
Craig Carton speaks. [New York Post]
Would you want this gift? Feel like it would be a tough thing to process.
The Killers -- Just Another Girl