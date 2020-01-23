Roundup: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Go to Disney World, ESPN Interest in Chipper Jones
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 22 2020
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner went to Disney World together with their daughter Stormi ... Mack Brown is against Friday Night Football games now that he doesn't work them for ESPN anymore ... Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children ... "New Jersey becomes first state to mandate severance for workers if they are part of a mass layoff" ... Beijing shuts down outbound transportation as respiratory virus that has killed 17 spreads ... "Cleveland cop who urinated on girl as she waited for bus gets 4.5 years in prison" ... The Miami Herald is about to cut 70 jobs ... Why isn't Pedro Martinez facing the magnitude of scrutiny that Jessica Mendoza did for similar comments about Mike Fiers? ... The latest Antonio Brown incident stemmed from his refusal to pay a moving fee ... Biggest celebrity endorsements in 2020 Democratic presidential race ... Andrew Marchand reports ESPN is interested in hiring Chipper Jones to call games ... Washington Post obit for legendary HS basketball coach Morgan Wootten.
10 best Super Bowl commercials of all-time [TBL]
An ostentatious 20-something sports gambler is accused of stealing $10 million from one of his investors [Chicago Tribune]
Throwback to the halcyon days of 2017 when a major newspaper asked if he was the future face of sports gambling [USA Today]
Bennet Omalu, the protagonist of Concussion, does not have a great reputation amongst his colleagues in neurology [Washington Post]
Ex-Deadspin managing editor writes account of what working there was like between when it was acquired by a private equity firm and when everyone quit [CJR]
16 minutes of Siskel and Ebert discussing Pulp Fiction
WFAN drive-time hosts react to Mets managerial hire
I crack up at the Cookie Monster every time I watch this Sesame Street sketch