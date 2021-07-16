Roundup: Tom Brady Won Super Bowl on Torn MCL; Happy 'Space Jam 2' Day; Kremlin Documents Leaked
Tom Brady won this year's Super Bowl on a torn MCL... 'Space Jam 2' is released today... Documents leaked from Kremlin very revealing... Dwayne Haskins' wife charged with domestic battery after knocking out his tooth... Shark advocates call for rebranding violent attacks as ‘interactions’... Rolling Stone hires Daily Beast editor Noah Shachtman as new editor-in-chief... 16 members of Florida white supremacist gang charged in sweeping indictment... An Olympic athlete and staffer have already tested positive for COVID at 2020 Tokyo Games... Red Sox-Yankees postponed due to positive COVID tests among Yankees players... Auction winner backs out of Jeff Bezos' flight to space, replaced by 18-year-old from the Netherlands... At least 19 dead, dozens missing in Germany floods... Concerning numbers coming out of Baltimore City high schools... Surgeon general warns misinformation an 'urgent threat' to public health...
BBQ, NFTs and candles: The best in name, image and likeness so far [ESPN]
How Coffin Flop’s Coffins Got Flopped [Vulture]
The Truth Behind the Amazon Mystery Seeds [The Atlantic]
Reviewing the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack [Pitchfork]
