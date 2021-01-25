Roundup: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV; Lili Reinhart Had an Imposter; Stock Futures Rise
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 25, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Joe Biden will lift ban on transgender people serving in the military ... Biden is also reinstating COVID travel restrictions ... Billionaire wealth is soaring while millions fall into poverty ... Stock futures rose heading into new week ... Dr. Fauci opened up on what it was like working for Donald Trump ... Democrats push ahead with second impeachment trial ... China overtakes U.S. as No. 1 destination for foreign investment ... Lili Reinhart had an imposter that actually gave an interview ... "The Marksman" won a weak box office weekend ... Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz are still fighting on Twitter ... Tom Brady is heading back to the Super Bowl ... Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl ... Deshaun Watson will push for a trade ... Miami Heat will use COVID-sniffing dogs to screen fans ... Maurkice Pouncey is likely retiring ...
Ben Affleck and Sacha Baron Cohen have a fascinating conversation about acting:
Larry King doing "In The Year 2000" on Late Night with Conan O'Brien:
This song represents how Patriots fans are feeling about Tom Brady this morning:
For those who want a big more angst with their morning music, here's Bad Religion's "Sorrow":