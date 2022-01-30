Roundup: Tom Brady, Gone?; Joni Mitchell Weighs In; Jim Harbaugh Has Interest in the Vikings
Tom Brady took us on a wild ride and it may not truly be over ... About that crazy timeline ... Michigan State finally puts it all together, dismantles Michigan ... Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis ... Darius Garland has embraced Cleveland and is taking the Cavs to a whole new level ... Nor'easter slams the Northeast ... North Korea keeps firing off those missiles ... Kentucky goes into Kansas and crushes the Jayhawks ... Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings ... Taliban more welcoming than New Zealand? ...
Tom Brady could have retired years ago and still been the most accomplished quarterback to ever play. [New York Post]
The crazy story behind Andrew Wiggins' surprise All-Star nod. [The Big Lead]
The 20 best films at the Sundance Film Festival. [Hollywood Reporter]
Joni Mitchell also pulling her music off of Spotify. [AV Club]
You my be surprised to learn about the 10 fastest animals in the world. [Mental Floss]
Cartel – Wasted
Emergency Podcast!