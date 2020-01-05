Roundup: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Cut House Price $8 Million, Harvey Weinstein Trial Explainer By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 05 2020 Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

5 people died and dozens more were hospitalized in a catastrophic car and truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike ... Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have lowered the asking price by $8 million since initially putting it on the market ... 16 cats are defendants in a lawsuit against a North Carolina county for alleged civil rights violations ... The world's oldest woman turned 117 ... "A 79-year-old South Australian man has been charged with intentionally lighting four grass and scrub fires in the state's southeast in recent days." ... Former high ranking executives at Wells Fargo are under investigation and could be indicted soon ... Rapper DaBaby is out of jail but may remain under investigation in bizarre robbery case ... Over 10,000 people participated in Jewish solidarity March after spate of anti-semitic attacks ...

Sean Highkin asked NBA players who have played overseas what they think about Adam Silver's idea for a midseason tournament [Bleacher Report]

The latest harrowing read on the possibly imminent danger of climate change [New Yorker]

Everything you actually need to know about the Harvey Weinstein trial [Vulture]

10 things you might not know about the Illuminati [Mental Floss]

TBL alum Ty Duffy writes about the new Escalade's 38-inch dash screen, which is six times bigger than your iPhone [Gear Patrol]

Mitch Hedberg performing standup on Conan in 2004

Jim Cornette talks about the early days of wrestling on cable TV

The guy who kicks over the table is one of the worst people ever