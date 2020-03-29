Roundup: The World's Medical Heroes; Sweden Stands Alone; Jim & Pam Almost Broke Up
By Kyle Koster | Mar 29 2020
Wish Jim and Pam would have broken up ... What they talk about when there's no sports to talk about ... China's claims should be taken with a handful of salt ... Former Sen. Tom Coburn dies at 72 ... Michigan has banned playing golf and people are upset ... Baseball, please come back ... Jair Bolsonaro certainly has a style ... Florida governor blocks reporters from press conference ... Oh, so now they tell us to wear masks ... People did, in fact, see this coming ... Pink moon coming ... Please do not have a large party right now ... Shaquille O'Neal addressed his relationship with Joe Exotic ... Tornado rips through Arkansas ... Carmelo Anthony and the coulda-would-shoulda ...
Perhaps making it clear that there will be no SEC football is people don't start getting their act together is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. [Slate]
Italy's front-line medical heroes, in portraits. [Associated Press]
Udonis Haslem on the real Miami. [The Players' Tribune]
Sweden is zigging while the rest of the world zags. It will either work or be a complete disaster for its people. [Reason]
Please don't forget the person sacrificing the most right now: David Geffen.
So beautiful.
M83 -- Graveyard Girl