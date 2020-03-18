Roundup: The NFL QB Carousel Goes Round, Trump Pitches $850 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
By Liam McKeone | Mar 18 2020
Tom Brady leaves the Patriots, Teddy Bridgewater goes to Carolina, Philip Rivers goes to Indianapolis in yesterday's NFL QB free agent carousel... Trump pitches $850 billion coronavirus stimulus package... Universal will stream movies in theaters this week... Boeing stock dives to four-year low as federal aid is sought... You can sync Netflix movies with your friends if you have a Chrome add-on... Amazon is banning its warehouses from stocking nonessential items during the coronavirus pandemic... Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom close all stores... Tax deadline delayed by 90 days... Pentagon will give 5 million respirators, 2,000 ventilators to Health and Human Services for virus response... Chad repays $100 million debt to Angola in the form of cattle... Manchester Arena bomber found guilty of 22 murders... New vaccines must not be monopolized, G7 tells Trump... EU will close borders for 30 days... TikTok 'tried to filter out videos from ugly, poor or disabled users'... Jared Leto returns from 12-day retreat to find things have changed a bit
People Are Getting Creative With Work-From-Home Setups [CNN]
ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on How to Make a Sports Show with No Sports [GQ]
An Exhaustive Guide to Everything Streaming Has to Offer [Ringer]
Fiona Apple's Art of Radical Sensitivity [New Yorker]
