Roundup: The NBA Complained to ESPN About Jeff Van Gundy, Floyd Mayweather Wants to Own the Clippers & Manny Machado Returns
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Alabama swimmer saves girlfriend, then dies in tornado. [AL.com]
Mental analytics could be a thing in golf. [Bloomberg]
Clippers 113, Warriors 103. Game six is Thursday, and hopefully, the Warriors can force game seven, which would be Saturday. [LA Times]
The oral history of the 1988 Charlotte Hornets. What a team. [Charlotte Magazine]
By far, the dumbest idea for new owner of the Clippers: Floyd Mayweather. Just give up, Floyd. [Yahoo]
Why removing Donald Sterling won’t be easy. [NBA.com]
Manny Machado returns to the Orioles tonight to play his first game since last year’s injury. [Baltimore Sun]
So is the guess that this assistant coach was making tapes for the owner, because he wants evidence to oust coach Mark Jackson? [ESPN]
Kentucky high school QB star flops at UK, fixes mechanics, seems poised for breakout year. [Kentucky.com]
“A naked man accused of masturbating while driving on Interstate 95 and enticing a semi-truck driver got an unhappy ending.” [Off the Beat]
Jeff Van Gundy’s bosses at ESPN have gotten calls from NBA folks when the announcer goes after officials. [Oregonian]
Maybe the favorite song of my youth. DJ Ez-Rock has passed away. [via US Weekly]
Jeremy Lin may have taken one too many steps here, and the refs missed it.