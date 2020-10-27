Roundup: The Moon is a Thirst Trap; Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed; T. Boone Pickens' Art Collection
By Kyle Koster | Oct 27, 2020, 7:41 AM EDT
There's water on the moon ... This makes three separate plots to kidnap sitting governors ... Brett Phillips' historic swing and those who did and didn't see it ... Rich guy out hear blasting the Gilligan's Island theme to torment his neighbors ... Wasn't this a plot point in the worst episodes of The Sopranos ... Justin Turner is made for October .... The Santa COVID plan sounds quite wild ... If you are super-rich you should buy some of T. Boone Pickens' art up for auction ... Dave Roberts is managing just fine ... Every word a new adventure in this story ... Amy Coney Barrett's first move after confirmation was appearing at a political rally ... Silverado fire raging out of control ...
Give every movie role to Oscar Isaac and worry about the details later. [The Wrap]
This is barely an exaggeration. [The Onion]
The relative non-value of a newspaper's presidential endorsement laid bare. [Media Nut]
Fox News has its own COVID scare. [The Daily Beast]
NASCAR season ends as it began: with all types of rain. [Charlotte Observer]
Finally, Max Kellerman reckons with his past.
We didn't really grasp how good this era of Saturday Night Live was at the time.
Story of the Year -- Until the Day I Die
A long conversation with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post on all things sports media.