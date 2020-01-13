Roundup: 'Joker' Gets 11 Oscar Nominations; Pour One Out for McSorley's; More Russian Hacking
By Kyle Koster | Jan 14 2020
Issa Rae not happy with the Academy ... The Joker leads with 11 Oscar nominations ... 30 years ago, a woman claimed she was raped by multiple New York Mets players .... Matt Patricia hired another one of his friends ... Abby Huntsman leaving The View ... Thinking about quitting and getting a plush Taco Bell job ... Is any stockholder really selling their Lamar Jackson shares ... Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have beef ... McSorley's Ale House owner passes away ... Jeffrey Epstein set Elon Musk's brother up in order to get closer to Tesla honcho ... Keep an eye on the CC Sabathia-Michael Kay angle ... Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from U.S. ... Dwayne Johnson once again the voice of reason ... Let's check in on Trick Daddy ... Gigi Hadid, prospective juror.
William Barr is Donald Trump's right hand man, more impactful than you may think. [New Yorker]
D'Eriq King is entering the transfer portal. Let the bidding begin. [Houston Chronicle]
G/O Media employees have no confidence in Jim Spanefeller. [Wall Street Journal]
Russians hacked Burisma, so you can count on this getting even worse. [New York Times]
Damian Lillard Jr. has a way with words.
A good time was had by all.