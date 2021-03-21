Roundup: Texas Stunned; Miami Beach in a State of Emergency; LeBron James' Injury
Strong earthquake in Japan ... Pablo Torre's essay on being Asian American was really powerful ... The Biden administration is mishandling the Southern border, and the crisis is getting worse ... Volcanic eruption on Iceland ... Juniors are dominating the NCAA Tournament ... Justin Bieber is making new music and it's worth your time ... hundreds in Atlanta rally to support Asian Americans after fatal shootings ... LeBron James is out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain ... Carmelo Anthony is quietly having a stellar year ... VCU couldn't play ... Miami Beach is an actual disaster ...
41 facts about Mr. Rodgers, who always weighed 143 pounds. [Mental Floss]
A couple of regular Joes pulled off one of the biggest upsets yet. [Sporting News]
The Raptors can and should trade Kyle Lowry. [The Ringer]
America has forgotten how to forgive. [The Atlantic]
How owning the libs became the GOP's core belief. [Politico]
Now this is an interview.
Ian Eagle is a national treasure.
This Panic at the Disco album holds up.