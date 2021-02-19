Roundup: Ted Cruz's Many Miscalculations; Joe Milton Leaving Michigan; Meek Mill's Kobe Bryant Lyric
By Kyle Koster | Feb 19, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
All of those flowery Andrew Cuomo pieces are aging like a fine milk ... Some radio stations facing an unclear future after death of Rush Limbaugh ... Pandemic-fueled violence against Asian Americans continues ... Stephen Curry paid homage to Baron Davis ... 7 things you may not have known about Ash Wednesday ... Ted Cruz made a series of miscalculations en route to becoming Thursday's main character ... NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars ... Bob Dole diagnosed with stage four cancer ... Refuse to look up Madison Beer is but here's the latest there ... Another highly touted Michigan quarterback is transferring ... Doc Rivers taken aback by reporter asking questions from bed ...
Rising through the ranks to become a Sturgeon General is now my ultimate goal in life. [Washington Post]
Winners and losers of the Carson Wentz trade. [NFL]
Meek Mill taking heat for Kobe Bryant lyric. [Crossing Broad]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be returning to the Royal Family. [Variety]
This will forever be remembered as the year that college basketball's bluebloods simply stopped working. [Five Thirty-Eight]
Craig Carton potentially in line for yet another job. [New York Post]
Phoebe Bridgers — ICU