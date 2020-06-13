Roundup: Taylor Swift Weighs in on Confederate Monuments; Wall Street Had an Awful Week; Protests to Continue
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 13 2020
Wall Street just wrapped up its worst week since March ... Taylor Swift weighed in on Confederate monuments ... John Bolton's book recounts constant chaos and turmoil in Donald Trump's White House ... Protest organizers plan rallies all summer aimed at police reforms ... The CDC is strongly encouraging face masks and advises against large gatherings ... Florida and Texas report record high daily coronavirus cases ... Brazil's government has been absent amid a massive coronavirus crisis for indigenous people ... Ridley Scott is reportedly working on a sequel to "Gladiator" ... Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have become "closer" during lockdown ... Unscripted shows are set to begin returning to full production ... Starbucks reverses ban on Black Lives Matter clothing at work ... A "Ghostbusters" reunion is happening Monday on YouTube thanks to Josh Gad ... The NBA's plan for returning might be falling apart ... The NFL's $250 million commitment to fighting racial injustice isn't as impressive as it seems ... A look at the current state of negotiations between MLB owners and players.
How ABC chose its first black star for The Bachelor [Variety]
Did the Seahawks really give Colin Kaepernick a chance? [The Athletic]
Grades for all 30 teams after the 2020 MLB Draft [CBS Sports]
Every Spike Lee film ranked [Vulture]
An in-depth review of The Last Part of Us II which has the Internet buzzing [The Hollywood Reporter]
Five takeaways from Sony's PS5 reveal [The Ringer]
