Roundup: Taylor Swift Concert Airs; Tropical Storm Targets North Carolina; Remembering Phyllis George
By Ryan Phillips | May 18 2020
ABC aired a Taylor Swift concert Sunday night, she discussed the show on social media before it began ... Michael Jordan's game-worn signature shows from 1985 sold at auction for a record price ... Fired state department watchdog was investigating Mike Pompeo ... A fire and explosion injured 11 firefighters in Los Angeles on Saturday ... Africa is now seeing spikes in coronavirus cases ... Developing a COVID-19 vaccine within a year is far from a sure thing ... A tropical storm is inching towards North Carolina ... A Massachusetts surgeon has been arrested for murdering his wife after her remains were found near their home ... Bachelorette star Hannah Brown apologizes for dropping n-word while reciting lyrics ... Graceland is set to reopen this week in Memphis ... Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson topped Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a charity skins game on Sunday ... A list of all the celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus ... A nursing home chain violated federal standards meant to stop spread of disease ... The U.S. economy faces a long, uncertain recovery ... The Bundesliga returned and scored record ratings for FOX ... A recent rash of NFL player arrests is concerning.
Picking a DH for every National League team [Sports Illustrated]
Fred Willard's genius was taking the ridiculous seriously [The Ringer]
Remembering Phyllis George [USA Today]
Cincinnati is positioning itself as college football's best Group of 5 program [The Athletic]
The five worst teams to ever play in a Super Bowl [FanSided]
Riz Ahmed is rethinking what matters [The New Yorker]
The cast of Community will be back together for Charity on Monday:
Some musical wake-up juice for your ears on a Monday:
And a little something for when you're ready to chill: