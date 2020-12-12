Roundup: Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit; Zodiac Cipher Solved; Olivia Cooke Cast in 'House of the Dragon'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Supreme Court dismisses Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning election ... Congress avoided a shutdown with one-week funding bill ... Senate passes defense funding bill with veto-proof majority ... New York City has suspended indoor dining ... Codebreakers believe they solved the infamous Zodiac Killer cipher ... Oracle is moving to Austin, Texas ... Disney's stock jumped to an all-time high ... Olivia Cooke cast in "Game of Thrones" prequel ... Shia LaBeouf sued by FKA Twigs over abusive relationship ... Taylor Swift's surprise album is garnering great reviews ... Harrison Ford will return for a fifth Indiana Jones movie ... Tom Brady bought a $17 million Florida mansion ... Should the Cubs trade Yu Darvish? ... Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $1.29 million ... Mike McCarthy thinks better days are ahead for the Cowboys ...
The Hot Ones holiday special was pretty great:
A walk down memory lane with "This Week in God" on The Daily Show:
Is "In Bloom" Nirvana's best song? Let the debate commence:
More music, you say? Alright fine, here's Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds with "Lie In Our Graves":