Roundup: Super Bowl Sunday; Khris Davis to the Rangers; Armie Hammer Dropped by Agent, Publicist
By Liam McKeone | Feb 7, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Happy Super Bowl Sunday, everybody... Rangers acquire Khris Davis from the A's... Armie Hammer dropped by both agent and publicist... 'Saved By The Bell' AirBnB looking pretty cool... Songwriter Jim Weatherly dies at 77... 2 men who appeared on Netflix's 'Cheer' accused of separate sex crimes involving minors... Wuhan residents remember coronavirus 'whistleblower' doctor a year after his death... $2.8 million of Trump reelection donations went right to Trump Organization... Boxing legend Leon Spinks dies at 67 ... Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass in stunt-gone-wrong ... Jordan Spieth has a shot to win a tournament tomorrow ...
Joe Montana once quit his NBC broadcasting job at halftime of the Super Bowl [NY Post]
Hillary Clinton says mass social media addiction is responsible for a lot of things and, yeah, that's right [Business Insider]
Detroit News sportswriter Jerry Green has covered ever Super Bowl: a timeline. [Detroit News]
Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, and Other Sports Media Personalities Make Their Super Bowl Picks [The Big Lead]
The upcoming Britney Spears documentary sounds quite alluring. [Variety]
A refresher from the first time these two teams met.
The Weeknd — Save Your Tears