Roundup: Super Bowl Weekend; Coronavirus Outbreak; & American Airlines
By Bobby Burack | Jan 30 2020
Details on Kobe Bryant's last flight ... Adam Schiff slammed GOP senators over whistleblower questions ... These students made their teacher's day ... "How the coronavirus outbreak in China could hit manufacturing" ... American Airlines pilots union sues to stop flights to China amid the outbreak ... Why Visa is diversifying beyond credit cards ... The Outsider's viewership is growing ... "Democrats are fed up with Facebook" ... And the social network may pay $550 million to Illinois users to settle a lawsuit ... "Delta will redesign 'toxic' employee uniforms after complaints about negative health reactions" ... Infant incline sleepers recalled ... If a solo 401(k) is right for you ... Number three for Russell Wilson and Ciara is coming ... Emma Watts resigns as head of 20th Century Studios ... The Grammys can be fixed ... Maybe coming soon: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Los Angeles ... New Apple Maps on the way ... Kayce Smith signed a new deal with Barstool ... Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl halftime show ...
The best Super Bowl prop bets. [The Big Lead]
It's true, Patrick Mahomes is ridiculous, . [The Ringer]
And, according to this video, Mahomes is Spider-Man. [Bleacher Report]
Tom Brady tricked us all last night. [ProFootballTalk]
Greg Olsen's time with the Panthers is over. [Panthers.com]
You heard it here first.
