Roundup: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended; Army Develops COVID Vaccine; Gator Bowl Issues
John Wick 4 delayed until 2023 ... dinosaur embryo news ... at least one Succession co-star had a crush on Matthew Macfadyen because he was Mr. Darcy ... a congresswoman was carjacked in Philadelphia ... Raekwon compared RZA to a cult leader ... Arizona GOP doing some gerr-redistricting ... the FDA has authorized a pill to treat coronavirus infections ... Walter Reed has developed a COVID vaccine that is effective against variants including Omicron ... Joe Biden again extended the student loan payment pause ... if he wants to run for relection in 2024 he might as well ... just cancel it!
The college football champion could be determined by COVID-related forfeits. [ESPN]
Texas A&M out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19. [Yahoo!]
Le'Veon Bell was going to become a boxer until the Buccaneers called. [NY Post]
Kevin Durant hurt the feelings of a 13-year old over a travel. [USA TODAY]
Great news! The Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8 billion less than expected. We're going to be rich! [AP]
NHL players will not be attending the Beijing Olympics. [NHL]
Pom Pom Squad covered Nada Surf's "Popular" and remade the video shot for shot.
New Doctor Strange trailer just dropped.
Here's a sneak peak of the stuff coming to HBO next year.