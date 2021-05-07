Roundup: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer; Albert Pujols Released; Willie Mays Documentary Coming From HBO
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols released by Angels... Willie Mays documentary coming from HBO... 'Avengers' cast mourns death of assistant Jimmy Rich... Ryen Russillo regrets controversial podcast with Bill Simmons... Spying on California's great white sharks with drones... First look at 'Game of Thrones' prequel... California bar owner charged with multiple felonies after selling fake vaccine cards... Vladimir Putin at it again... Montana to end all pandemic unemployment benefits... Idaho suspect in custody after middle school shooting... IBM says it has made the world's smallest and most powerful microchip... China's greenhouse gas emissions are more than every other developed country combined...
The Strange, Soothing World of Instagram’s Computer-Generated Interiors [New Yorker]
Two Assholes Lost in the Woods: An Oral History of ‘Pine Barrens’ [Ringer]
The Belly of the Beast: Inside Hindu's Cattle-Smuggling Networks [Caravan]
Paw and Order: Dormie, the Dog Who Went on Trial for Cat Murder [Mental Floss]
Ohio State Senator Does Zoom Call About Distracted Driving While Driving [The Big Lead]
Not even a hint regarding what it'll be about, but here's the Season 4 trailer for Stranger Things.
YEAHHHHHHHHHHH
Remarkable work here.