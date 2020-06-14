Roundup: Stassi Schroeder Pregnant; MLB Players Fed Up; Stairs are Hard
By Kyle Koster | Jun 14 2020
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor ... Tennessee thinking of replacing confederate monument with Dolly Parton ... It's probably best to assume your favorite baseball team was cheating as well ... GOP planning to run the wedge with China doing the lead-blocking .... Authorities in Columbus somewhat spooked by traveling circus ... Bryson DeChambeau says he's downing five or six protein shakes per day ... Friction in Seattle ... Mayan calendar suggests end of the world could be next week ... Donald Trump addresses social-distanced West Point cadets ... Former SNL castmember Jay Pharoah says a police officer put knee on his neck ... Spongebob Squarepants is gay ... Atlanta on edge following the death of Rayshard Brooks ... Stassi Schroeder is pregnant ...
Some of the NBA's top young stars want assurances and insurance on their safety for the league to return. [Woj]
Michele Roberts and the players want everyone to know that they're trying to make the best of a bad situation. [Boston Globe]
The players are fed up and have told MLB to just tell them when and where to start the season ...
It is long past time to allow us to streak The Drew Carey Show. [The Big Lead]
Whale-watching rules.
Gary Patterson's singing career is bound to take off at any moment.