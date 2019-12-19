Roundup: Star Wars; Impeachment Standoff; Canada and Mexico Trade Deal By Bobby Burack | Dec 19 2019 Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 3 | Wagner Meier/Getty Images

The reviews are in for Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker 2019 ... And, of course, it needs to be ranked amongst Star Wars films ... The House passes trade deal with Canada and Mexico ... How long Nancy Pelosi could hold onto the articles of impeachment ... The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's Tenet has arrived ... Sean Hannity is writing a book for Simon & Schuster ... "Senate approves $1.4 trillion spending agreement ahead of shutdown deadline" ...The latest on the impeachment standoff ... 15 horses were shot in rural Kentucky ... It's The Witcher's time to take a crack at Game of Thrones ... A fun podcast with ESPN's Matt Barrie ... Jason Derulo is mad at some movie critics ... Channing Tatum and Jessie J break up after a year of dating ... FOX's Masked Singer ended the year strong in the ratings ... A good day for Dow Jones and S&P 500 ...

2019 Sports Media Awards. [The Big Lead]

Hockey list: The top 100 NHL players of the decade. [ESPN.com]

NXT picked up a big win over AEW this week. [Cageside Seats]

Al Pacino compared Lamar Jackson to Willie Beamen. [CBS Sports]

Believe it or not, the Vikings have a path to the NFC's No. 1 seed. [Pro Football Talk]

The Colts plan to "experiment" with Jacoby Brissett. [Indy Star]

