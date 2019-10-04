Roundup: Sports Illustrated Layoffs; James Franco; WWE on FOX By Bobby Burack | Oct 04 2019 Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The latest on Sports Illustrated's layoffs ... Taylor Swift cried to a banana after her surgery ... Reviews on the new Joker movie ... President Donald Trump talked about Joe Biden with Xi Jinping ... Here is how car seats fit in the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid ... James Franco sued by former students for alleged sexual exploitation and fraud ... AEW beats NXT in ratings for the first week of the "Wednesday Night Wars" ... A look inside WWE SmackDown's FOX debut tonight ... We are all so excited for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie ... This is worth reading from Amanda Knox ... Amazon is clashing with Disney over terms for offering apps on Fire TV ... Kanye West did some rapping about Chick-fil-A ...

Four candidates to replace Mickey Callaway as the New York Mets manager. [The Big Lead]

Lakers experimenting with LeBron James at point guard. [ESPN]

A piece on Sports Illustrated and the "dark media landscape." [The Ringer]

Some interesting moves in this quarterback ranking. [NFL.com]

"JuJu Smith-Schuster is out to be remembered like Randy Moss." [Bleacher Report]

Looking ahead to what networks could bid on the NHL after the 2020-2021 season. [Front Office Sports]

The Stars Group-FanDuel Owner deal has major ramifications. [SportsHandle]

Russell Wilson is so good.

Your song of the day.