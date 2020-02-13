Roundup: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Expecting Baby, Charlie Munger Holds Court
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 13 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting first child ... Utah lawmakers voted to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults ... "Church secretary paid her bills - including her own wedding - with $561K she embezzled, cops say" ... Disneyland prices will now be over $200 a day ... Nissan files $91 million lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn, their former CEO who wildly fled Japan to Lebanon ... TMZ managed to capture photos of Gronk in Miami, jacked and dripping wet ... Myles Garrett got reinstated by the NFL ... SI's latest NBA mock draft ... Vulture interviews legendary talkshow host Dick Cavett ahead of the documentary that explores his relationship with Muhammad Ali ... Kings owner Vivek Ranadive not happy that the team passed on Luka Doncic ... "Macaulay Culkin on his 'disastrous' Tarantino audition and Michael Jackson" ...
Scientists find golf players are at far less risk of early death because of stress alleviation [Daily Mail]
LaMelo Ball shopping pre-draft documentary in $2 million price range [Front Office Sports]
10-episode Mighty Ducks series, which has been rumored for awhile, officially coming to Disney Plus [Variety]
Best NBA slam dunk contest performers of all-time [FanSided]
26 most anticipated new TV shows of 2020 [Mental Floss]
Bill Simmons and Dave Grohl had a really interesting conversation
Always worth watching what legendary investor Charlie Munger has to say
Ben Stiller talks to Howard Stern about why he quit SNL in 1989