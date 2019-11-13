Roundup: Sonic the Hedgehog Gets a Facelift, John Legend Is The Sexiest Man Alive By Liam McKeone | Nov 13 2019 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Disney Plus hits snag in day one... VPN market booming worldwide... Sharon Osbourne claps back at Chrissy Teigen over John Legend's 'Baby It's Cold Outside' remake... Sonic the Hedgehog gets a facelift... 'Days of Our Lives' cast released from contracts... Rockets rain down in Israel and Gaza... LSU jumps Ohio State in latest CFP rankings... Elijah Cummings' widow will run for his U.S. House seat... Rapper Bad Azz dies at 43... Lamar Odom announces engagement to Sabrina Parr... John Legend is People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive... Stephen Miller privately promoted stories from white nationalist and fringe media organizations... Researchers used a laser to hack Alexa and other voice assistants... America's largest milk producer declares bankruptcy... Uprising leader says life more brutal than ever for Zimbabweans

The Case Against Boeing [New Yorker]

Disney+ Has Power and a Plan [Ringer]

We Bought a $1 House in Italy. Here's What Happened Next [CNN]

