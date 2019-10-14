Roundup: SoftBank Seeks Control of WeWork, Fortnite Went Dark By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 13 2019 Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, who was photographed in Santa Monica with Fai Khadra but says, “We don't date he's just my date.” ... "North Carolina assisted living facility workers accused of running dementia resident fight club" ... Parent loans for college are causing massive debt ... "Hong Kong protesters use new flashmob strategy to avoid arrest" ... A Banksy painting depicting primates in British Parliament sold for over $12 million ... SoftBank wants control of WeWork in exchange for multi-billion dollar financing package ... Hunter Biden stepped down from the board of a Chinese private equity firm ... UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt got a massive back tattoo ... Elizabeth Warren says The Rock should run for President ...

Fortnite went down as millions of users were left in the dark, and the game will look a lot different when it comes back [Verge]

"A white police officer fired through the window of a black woman's home early Saturday and killed her after responding to a call that a neighbor placed about an open front door, authorities in Fort Worth, Texas, say." [NPR]

15 Halloween traditions and their origins [Mental Floss]

G/O Media -- i.e. the group of former Gawker sites -- shut down Splinter and told its sites not to write about it [Huff Post]

The legal ramifications of the latest news on the death of Tyler Skaggs [SI.com]

"Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein many times, despite his past [NY Times]

Stephen A. Smith and Will Cain react to Cowboys loss to Jets

Latest Tacko Fall highlights

ESPN NBA Countdown on the intriguing duo of Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell