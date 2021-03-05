Roundup: Skip Bayless Staying at Fox Sports; Les Miles Warning Signs; New 'Space Jam' Plot
By Kyle Koster | Mar 5, 2021, 7:19 AM EST
Skip Bayless staying with Fox after ESPN flirtation ... Joel Embiid now the odds-on favorite to win NBA MVP ... Looking forward to turning my co-workers into holograms ... 11 best movies available on Paramount Plus ... Plot of new Space Jam movie revealed ... Amy Coney Barrett delivers first opinion ... Former LSU football coach Les Miles was banned from contacting female students after 2013 probe ... Another big day for QAnon came an d went with promises unfulfilled ... Lori Loughlin out of prison, working on her PR campaign ... Mike Greenberg will host the NFL draft ... Five potential bid-stealers ... Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot ... My grandfather also invented this saltines-and-butter recipe ... Juwan Howard is already a champion at Michigan ...
Dan Campbell's tour continues.
Please enjoy the entire Infinity on High album from Fall Out Boy.