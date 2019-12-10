The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Roundup: Shooting in Jersey City, Articles of Impeachment Brought Against Trump

By Liam McKeone | Dec 11 2019

Michelle Wolf
Michelle Wolf | Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Two gunmen opened fire in Jersey City on Tuesday... Dallas Stars fire coach Jim Montgomery for 'unprofessional conduct'... Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61... Michelle Wolf has a new Netflix special... Walmart pulls Christmas sweaters that mixed Santa cocaine... Eminem responds to a Nick Cannon diss track, because apparently it's the mid-2000s again... Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR now available to order for a preposterous price... Growing divide between Trump and McConnell over impeachment trial... Examining the articles of impeachment brought against Trump on Tuesday... Man charged with OWI got into fight over ‘How I Met Your Mother’... Bus full of schoolkids evacuated over too much Axe body spray in Florida... Facebook contractor accepted bribes to reactivate banned accounts... Nine college strength coaches now making $500,000 or more... Phillies sign Didi Gregorius

Damian Lillard: Loyalty Over Everything [Player's Tribune]

To Be Young, in Love, and Camila Cabello [Ringer]

How Moondog Captured the Sounds of New York [New Yorker]

Avengers: Endgame is cinema, a thrill ride, and the fitting culmination of Marvel’s grand experiment [AV Club]

Super cool look into what looks like an extremely cool movie.

This is... um... quite a way to advertise for your new show, Netflix.

Hello there, New York Post!

I am unbelievably excited for this.

'Zel has been on an absolute tear with the music videos, so here's one to start your AM.