Roundup: Shooting in Jersey City, Articles of Impeachment Brought Against Trump
By Liam McKeone | Dec 11 2019
Two gunmen opened fire in Jersey City on Tuesday... Dallas Stars fire coach Jim Montgomery for 'unprofessional conduct'... Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61... Michelle Wolf has a new Netflix special... Walmart pulls Christmas sweaters that mixed Santa cocaine... Eminem responds to a Nick Cannon diss track, because apparently it's the mid-2000s again... Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR now available to order for a preposterous price... Growing divide between Trump and McConnell over impeachment trial... Examining the articles of impeachment brought against Trump on Tuesday... Man charged with OWI got into fight over ‘How I Met Your Mother’... Bus full of schoolkids evacuated over too much Axe body spray in Florida... Facebook contractor accepted bribes to reactivate banned accounts... Nine college strength coaches now making $500,000 or more... Phillies sign Didi Gregorius
Damian Lillard: Loyalty Over Everything [Player's Tribune]
To Be Young, in Love, and Camila Cabello [Ringer]
How Moondog Captured the Sounds of New York [New Yorker]
Avengers: Endgame is cinema, a thrill ride, and the fitting culmination of Marvel’s grand experiment [AV Club]
