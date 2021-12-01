Roundup: Shooting at Michigan High School; Dr. Oz Running For Senate; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Shooting at Michigan high school leaves at least three dead... Dr. Oz running for Pennsylvania Senate... Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues, big names mentioned in witness testifying... FedEx driver dumped packages at least 6 times into Alabama ravine... Bradley Cooper was held at knifepoint in NYC subway, officially a New Yorker... El Chapo's wife sentenced on drug trafficking charges... New Zealand government pushing for international ban of killer robots... U.S. labor board official orders Amazon to redo union vote at Alabama warehouse... Woman sues Philadelphia police union for using son as photo op after beating her... Jury awards alleged Walmart shoplifter $2.1 million... Barbados is now a republic... Ex-Google workers sue company, saying it betrayed 'Don't Be Evil' motto...
