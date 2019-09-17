Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic By Kyle Koster | Sep 17 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shane Gillis fired from Saturday Night Live ... The Far Side teases a return and that would be the best thing ... If UAB gets a live komodo dragon they'll become everyone's favorite team ... Jets wish player a happy birthday, then cut him ... Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy ... Christie Brinkley breaks arm while dancing with the stars ... Everyone who likes a Demi Lovato bikini pic should get their own article ... Michael Strahan's ex-wife wants more in the divorce agreement ... This feels like something pulled out of Succession ... The Antonio Brown soap opera got even more farty ... Mike Leach just a logic master

Can Donald Trump change the electoral map again? [CNN]

Tony Bennett declines a raise. [UVA Today]

Astounding that it's come to this.

“The tweet speaks for itself”pic.twitter.com/ZsFCcaGdqe — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 17, 2019

It's so beautiful.

Here it is. The most Jets thing ever. pic.twitter.com/Qz3hZfP0xL — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 17, 2019

No way, man.