Roundup: Shane Gillis Loses SNL; The Far Side Back?; Hilarious 'MNF' Graphic
By Kyle Koster | Sep 17 2019
Shane Gillis fired from Saturday Night Live ... The Far Side teases a return and that would be the best thing ... If UAB gets a live komodo dragon they'll become everyone's favorite team ... Jets wish player a happy birthday, then cut him ... Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy ... Christie Brinkley breaks arm while dancing with the stars ... Everyone who likes a Demi Lovato bikini pic should get their own article ... Michael Strahan's ex-wife wants more in the divorce agreement ... This feels like something pulled out of Succession ... The Antonio Brown soap opera got even more farty ... Mike Leach just a logic master
Can Donald Trump change the electoral map again? [CNN]
Tony Bennett declines a raise. [UVA Today]
Astounding that it's come to this.
It's so beautiful.
No way, man.