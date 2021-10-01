Roundup: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars; Mark Hoppus is Cancer-Free; Senate Passes Short-Term Funding Bill
Shakira claims she was attacked and robbed by wild boars in Barcelona... Mark Hoppus announces he is cancer-free... Scientists discover bones of two new dinosaur species... Senate passes short-term government funding bill to avoid shutdown... GWAR's Blothar responds to Dave Grohl saying he almost joined the band... Former NWSL players accuse North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley of sexual coercion... Illinois bill would allow women to sue men over unwanted pregnancies... Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ... Houston man's body found in Wyoming where Gabby Petito's remains were uncovered... 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary caught after fleeing trial... More than 75 percent of Venezuelans now living in extreme poverty... Tyson Foods says 91 percent of workforce is vaccinated after imposing mandate...
Bruce Talamon's Photos Captured a Golden Era of Black Music. Now, They're Coming for Your Closet [GQ]
Minor leaguers calling for change amid poor living conditions, low wages [ESPN]
A Power Ranking of Basically Everything in ‘Venom’ [The Ringer]
Joel Embiid Sounds Fed Up With Ben Simmons [The Big Lead]
Aaron Sorkin on Scott Rudin: “Scott Got What He Deserves” [Vanity Fair]
Jon Stewart is always ready to come with the heat.
Looks fun.
Love me some Catfish and the Bottlemen.