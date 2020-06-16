Roundup: Shake Shack Case Closed; MLB Nightmare; Jon Stewart Back
By Kyle Koster | Jun 16 2020
North Korea blew up a liaison office in South Korea ... Will MLB labor squabbles turn away fans in the long run ... Tension at the Los Angeles Times ... CNN hires Malcolm Jenkins as a commentator ... Sammy Sosa believes he should be in the Hall of Fame ...Yacht rock is so pleasant ... The pride of Clemson ... There is mounting evidence to suggest staging a large indoor rally is not the best idea ... Unintended side effects of running 1,000 miles in a year ... Chicago's lakefront parks are opening up ... NYPD accused Shake Shake employees of poisoning them, turns out it was an accident ...Trying to choose a best video game ever is a tall order ... Brandon Brooks out for season with Achilles tear ... Golf needs to turn up the volume ... Devastating to see Audrina Patridge is going through rough times ... Florida bars shutting down again
History will look back and damn those in power for not telling the whole truth about masks. [The Street]
Pete Thamel went in on Mike Gundy. [Yahoo]
Jon Stewart is back. [New York Times]
In what has to be a crazy coincidence, news that several MLB players have tested positive for coronavirus leaked. [USA Today]
Extended Rey Ordonez highlights. The guy was so incredible.
Radiohead -- High and Dry