Roundup: Senate Overrides Trump Veto; Judge Tosses Louie Gohmert Lawsuit; Chloe Bennet Has COVID-19
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 2, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
December was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. ... The U.S. vaccine rollout has fallen far behind its goals ... The Senate overrode Donald Trump's veto of the NDAA ... U.K. and E.U. complete Brexit separation ... A highly contagious COVID-19 variant has been found in 33 countries ... Federal judge dismisses Louie Gohmert's lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election ... 2020 was great for the wealthy and terrible for everyone else ... U.S. box office receipts fell 80 percent ... Chloe Bennet reveals she has COVID-19 ... Alvin Kamara's status for the playoffs in doubt after testing positive for COVID-19 ... Alabama dominated Notre Dame in the CFP Semifinal ... Ohio State shocked Clemson in the other CFP Semifinal ... The NHL is planning outdoor games in Lake Tahoe ... Zach Wilson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft ... Kirk Herbstreit ripped Mike Leach over Mississippi State-Tulsa brawl ... Manchester United tied Liverpool atop the Premier League ... DK Metcalf could break a 35-year-old Seahawks record ...
