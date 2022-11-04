Roundup: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Lupus; Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving; James Harden Out a Month
The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving ... Gabby Petito's parents file $50 million lawsuit against Utah police ... Paul Pelosi released from the hospital ... Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets ... Stock futures fell slightly heading into Friday ... Warner Bros. Discovery wants more Harry Potter movies ... Selena Gomez opens up about worsening lupus ... "Degrassi" reboot axed at HBO Max ... James Harden expected to miss a month with a foot injury ... Jeff Bezos considers buying Washington Commanders ... Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy died at 72 ... Bradley Chubb gets $110 million extension from Dolphins ... Nikola Jokic had another triple-double ... The Astros are a win away from a World Series title ...
Emma Chamberlain braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Highlights from Game 5 of the World Series.
AEW Dynamite devolved into chaos after Chris Jericho defended the ROH World Championship.
This is an absolutely wild clip.
Blink 182 -- "Rock Show"