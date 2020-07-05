Roundup: Scary Moment at Yankee Stadium; Justin Timberlake-Friends; Kanye West 2020
Going to the beach, all things considered, is not the most dangerous thing people are doing ... Evidence mounting that the strain of coronavirus in Houston is especially perilous ... Looking back at the Foo Fighters' first album, released 25 years ago ... Never, ever normalize a dude eating 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes ... Shia LaBeouf got an enormous new tattoo for a movie role ... Kim Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are on a long road trip ... Masahiro Tanaka took a line drive off his head ... Ben Affleck is having a moment ... Indian man looking fly as hell with his golden coronavirus mask ... Calvin Johnson wanted to play for the Atlanta Falcons ... David Price sitting out 2020 season ... Oklahoma secures top-ranked dual QB for 2021 ... And now we wait for the fallout ...
The biggest slugger in Korean baseball talks about the biggest risk of his career paying off. [The Big Lead]
QAnon's growing influence. [CNN]
Every Fourth of July movie, ranked. [The Ringer]
Ryan Braun is just one National League player who could see his career extended by the universal DH. [USA Today]
Justin Timberlake was almost on Friends. [Mental Floss]
Kanye West says he is running for president, whatever that means at this point.
