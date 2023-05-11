Roundup: Sanna Marin Files For Divorce; Knicks, Warriors Avoid Elimination; Henry Ruggs Pleads Guilty
George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 federal charges ... Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom ... FDA panel backs over-the-counter birth control ... Tech stocks were on the rise Wednesday ... Inflation continues to slow ... Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce ... Microsoft bets big on fusion ... "Animal Control" renewed for Season 2 ... Mental Floss' new book is out ... "Suite" concert deal at FedEx Field turns sour for Beyoncé fans ... Joel Embiid leads All-NBA first team ... Henry Ruggs pleads guilty in fatal DUI case ... Texans sign Shaq Mason to a big extension ... Knicks beat the Heat, stave off elimination ... Warriors beat the Lakers to force Game 6 ... Inter Milan beat AC Milan in Champions League first leg ...
All-NBA snub will cost Ja Morant a lot of money [Yahoo Sports]
NFL veterans on the chopping block after the draft [CBS Sports]
The heart of Kraken nation [Sports Illustrated]
NIL doesn't make Hunter Dickinson a villain in Kansas transfer [The Athletic]
The Cure's 50 best songs ranked [The Ringer]
How the Yankees and Cardinals found themselves in last place [The Big Lead]
The Righteous Gemstones returns June 18.
First trailer for Netflix's Arnold is out.
Highlights from the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Lakers.
Highlights from the Knicks' big Game 5 win over the Heat.
The Cure -- "Just Like Heaven"