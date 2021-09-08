Roundup: Salvador Makes Bitcoin National Currency; Clinton Portis Pleads Guilty to Fraud; New Twitter Update
Salvador has officially made bitcoin its national currency... Clinton Portis pleads guilty to healthcare fraud, facing up to 10 years in prison... Twitter has a new look, reception mixed... Sam "Bam" Cunningham dies at 71... Steelers' insistence on no guarantees after first year of contract sinking T.J. Watt extension talks... Elizabeth Holmes is living on the grounds of a $135 million Silicon Valley estate during her trial... John Calipari had COVID over the summer... Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional... Texas governor signs voting restrictions bill into law... Black FDNY firefighter’s lawsuit alleges discrimination for opposing order to use water hoses on George Floyd protesters... Former NFL CB Vernon Davis is making a movie with Denzel Washington... Taliban announce hardline caretaker government for Afghanistan...
