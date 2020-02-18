Roundup: Ryan Newman's Horrific Crash; John Bolton Speaks; Perfect Basketball Possession
By Kyle Koster | Feb 18 2020
Ryan Newman somehow survived this horrible wreck at the Daytona 500 ... Penny Hardaway and Memphis have had hopes smashed ... Pressure mounts on Bill Barr to resign ... Jeff Bezos promises to commit $10 billion to fight climate change ... Ownership doesn't want to spend money, that's weird ... Chicago enjoyed its all-star turn ... Good podcast with Adam Amin ... Emotional mini support horse has time of its life ... John Bolton to break his silence only weeks too late ... Even Mike Trout is piling on the Houston Astros ... Looking forward to this new odorless cannabis ... Taysom Hill would be Bill Belichick's masterpiece ... Inside Mel Tucker's final hours at Colorado ... The top 25 players of the year in the NBA ... Let's check in on Amanda Bynes ... Love to not keep up on TikTok ...
Jose Altuve's strategic striptease. [TBL]
Plymouth Rock defaced with red graffiti. [Metro]
Justin Turner did not hold back in criticizing Rob Manfred.
Just as a reminder, there's nothing holding the commissioner back from doing the right thing, even if it's late. [New York Post]
Miguel Cabrera is the Cal Ripken Jr. of getting in the best shape of his life. [Detroit News]
Some of the most gorgeous basketball you'll ever see.
Guster -- "Happier"