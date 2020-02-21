Roundup: Russia Interference; Roger Stone Latest; & Better Call Saul's Return
By Bobby Burack | Feb 21 2020
"Russia is looking to help Trump win in 2020, election security official told lawmakers" ... Donald Trump: Roger Stone has a "very good chance of exoneration" ... GOP lawmaker Matt Gaetz wants Stone pardoned ... The impact of the debate for Michael Bloomberg ... Sy Sperling, 78, passed away ... Woman killed in Mardi Gras parade ... The XFL's Week 2 ratings: A win ... Better Call Saul's season five is beloved by the critics ... There could be a second season of The Outsider ... Locke & Key sure is interesting ... Leslie Wexner steps down as CEO of Victoria's Secret parent company ... Google sued by New Mexico attorney general ... Some stock updates ... "Gap is the latest retailer to try to fix its business by selling secondhand clothes" ... What to know about Fortnite's new update ... Selena Gomez opens up on Justin Bieber speaking on their break up ...
A podcast with Joe Tessitore. [The Big Lead]
This is a must-read on Tyson Fury before you watch the fight. [The Athletic]
NFL free agency matchmaking is always fun. [NFL.com]
The NFL accepted the terms of the new proposed CBA. [ESPN]
Kyrie Irving's season is over. [ABC 7]
The good and bad of the NFL’s new scheduling proposal. [The Ringer]
And, of course, a mock draft for the weekend. [CBS Sports]
Now that's a good question.
Can't wait for Better Call Saul's return, but nope.
A song to take you into the weekend.