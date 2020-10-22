Roundup: Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' Cameo; Chris Pratt Least Popular Chris
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Rudy Giuliani caught in a "compromising position" in the new Borat movie ... goodbye Quibi ... parents of 545 children who were separated at the boarder still have not been found ... college town sees outbreak and a month later seniors are dying ... hospitals around the country are feeling the strain ... Trump wants to fire FBI director Chris Wray ... and probably Bill Barr ... celebrities defend Chris Pratt ... Purdue Pharam will pay $8 billion and close for its role in the opioid epidemic ... Republicans are sick of Democrats raising more money, so they want to investigate ActBlue ... the structure of Disney's streaming services is complicated ... "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God." - The Pope ...
MLB broadcaster Casey Stern shared his personal story about trying to save his children from abuse. [New York Post]
Tua's parents didn't believe him when he said he as starting. [AL.com]
Big UFC fight this weekend. [MMA Junkie]
Jeremy Pruitt fired an assistant during Tennessee's loss to Kentucky. [Kentucky Sports Radio]
Nick Saban sees positives in false positive coronavirus test. [ESPN]