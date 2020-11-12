Roundup: Ron Klain Will Be Biden White House Chief of Staff; Jeffrey Toobin Fired
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Ron Klain will be the new White House Chief of Staff ... Jeffery Toobin has been fired by The New York ... Britney Spears ... you won't believe what Baby Yoda did now ... an interview with Maria Bakalova from Borat 2 ... Long Island couple who held a superspreder wedding identified ... a sculpture restoration gone wrong ... an interview with Cazzie David ... Trump met with election advisors days after the election was over ... Texas passes one million coronavirus cases ...while the lines for testing at Dodgers Stadium are massive ... YouTube went down yesterday ....
Texas will hold its high school football title games at AT&T Stadium. [Dallas Morning News]
FOX News contributor and legendary sports reporter Jim Gray is hosting a Sunday night special on FNC entitled Talking to GOATs, featuring interviews with iconic athletes such as Tom Brady. [FOX News]
LaMelo Ball had a private workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves. [ESPN]
Trevor Bauer won the Cy Young, the first in the history of the Cincinnati Reds. [MLB]
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was "shaken" by the coronavirus results that canceled all those games this week. [AL.com]
