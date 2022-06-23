Roundup: RIP Tony Siragusa; FDA to Ban Juul Sales; Joe Biden Calls For Federal Gas Tax Suspension
Tony Siragusa dies at 55 ... Juul to be banned by FDA ... Lawmakers on Jan. 6 committee ramp up security as threats increase ... PGA Tour needs to fight back as Brooks Koepka and others race to LIV series and leave loyalty behind ... Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 ‘juvenile’ ... Hacked documents reveal Ecuador’s failed effort to take in NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden ... People are still making new NFTs ... Man charged with open murder after suspect's GPS ankle tether led police to victim's body ... Ryan Poles rolling out Bears' new data-driven approach ... Really cool America's Got Talent moment ... Canadian government freezes Hockey Canada funding ... Nordic Combined may be eliminated from Olympics ... Joe Biden will call on Congress to suspend federal gas tax ... Ravens 2019 third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26 ...
