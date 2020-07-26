Roundup: RIP Regis Philbin; Lou Williams' 'Food Run', Joe Rogan Leaving California
By Kyle Koster | Jul 26 2020
Regis Philbin dies at 88 ... Rudy Gobert says bad Jazz blood is a thing of the past ... NBA investigating Lou Williams' rogue trip to a gentlemens club ... Baseball fan cutouts already returning content gold ... Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies at 73 ... What we learned from Day 1 of the WNBA ... Hurricane Hanna bears down on Texas ... School districts are going to face impossible decisions ... Boston sports radio has been interesting responding to Mookie Betts' future ... The Jets' new flight plan following the departure of Jamal Adams ... The long tradition of American protest ... Kanye West wasted a lot of money to get on not enough ballots ... Joe Rogan leaving California for Texas ...
11 things to watch for the next time you see Caddyshack. [Mental Floss]
Buffalo Bills lineman Jon Feliciano on tattoos, peer pressure, and the Fresh Prince. [The Big Lead]
The two sides of Narendra Modi. [New Yorker]
Release the Snyder Cut. [Variety]
This is surely the work of Wario.
Walter Payton was unstoppable.
Broken -- 19 Wheels