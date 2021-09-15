Roundup: RIP Norm Macdonald; Nuggets Give Aaron Gordon Extension; Ryan Braun Announces Retirement
RIP to Norm Macdonald, legendary comedian, who died at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer... Aaron Gordon signs big extension with Denver Nuggets... Ryan Braun announces retirement... Eric Bieniemy could get looked at for USC job... TNT bolsters NHL broadcasting roster... Christopher Nolan teams up with Universal for movie about A-Bomb... Bob Woodward's new book has some disturbing reports about Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection... Florida police officers hospitalized after police chase... MLB to allow more players to wear Clemente's No. 21... Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo', has science gone too far?... 'Eastbound and Down' co-creator Ben Best dies at 46...
