Roundup: RIP Michael Constantine; Steelers Give TJ Watt Huge Extension; Joy Taylor Gets Her Own Radio Show
Actor Michael Constantine dies at 94... Steelers, TJ Watt agree to huge extension... Joy Taylor will be getting her own show on FOX Sports Radio... Suez Canal blocked again... Patton Oswalt cancels shows after venues refused to require proof of vaccination or positive test for attendance... Giraffe named after Joe Burrow dies... France to offer free contraception for women under 25... German court rules paid influencers must label posts as ads... Qantas bans unvaccinated travelers from international flights... France grants citizenship to 12,000 frontline workers.... Moderna developing single-dose booster shot for COVID and flu... Woman videotaped coughing on customers loses job... Really great feature on Darren Waller ...
The sports media world reflects on 9/11, 20 years later [The Athletic]
The NFL’s Empathy Gap [The Ringer]
The Sound of Silence: Scott Hanson on Recovering From RedZone [The Big Lead]
How a 2004 NBA Finals win over Shaq, Kobe and the Lakers cemented Ben Wallace's Hall of Fame legacy [ESPN]
A Dream Dashed in Surfside [New Yorker]
