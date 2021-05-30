Roundup: RIP Mark Eaton; Jordan Spieth On the Doorstep; Scrambled Eggs Are Bad
Utah Jazz big man Mark Eaton dies at 64 ... Cleveland Browns defensive ends appear particularly healthy ... 12 delicious doughnuts to increase salivation ... AEW Spanish language announcer reportedly fired after making fun of Hikaru Shida’s accent ... The U.S. failed to intercept a test missile, which is probably nothing to worry about ... Quiet Place 2 bringing back old-fashioned suspense ... Theo Epstein wants to put baseball back in the players' hands ... Prison guards should probably notice when one inmate beheads another ... Every team will trade for Julio Jones if the price is right ...
Good blog about a bad food: scrambled eggs. [Discourse]
Jordan Spieth has a 54-hole lead. This is not a drill. [PGA Tour]
Joel Embiid's unstoppable assault against single coverage sends warning to future opponents. [CBS Sports]
Hypothetically, would an incarcerated former president get Secret Service protection? [Huffington Post]
Cruella's gritty origin story is a lot like The Joker's.
Second Star to the Right — This Day and Age