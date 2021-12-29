Roundup: RIP John Madden; Shohei Ohtani Wins Male Athlete of the Year; Andrew Cuomo Won't Face Criminal Charges
NFL legend John Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85... Shohei Ohtani has been named AP's Male Athlete of the Year... Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges for sexual harassment claims... US home prices are surging... Four people killed after airplane crashes in San Diego County... Hugh Jackman has COVID... Powerball jackpot now up to $441 million... Rand Paul ridiculed after accusing Democrats of stealing elections by convincing people to vote for them... Mom claims Alexa encouraged kid to try deadly TikTok challenge... Five anti-vax protesters arrested after storming NYC Burger King... Killer Mike's barber shop was vandalized with graffiti in Atlanta... Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID, experiencing mild symptoms... 14-year-old arrested in connection with Texas convenience store shooting that left 3 dead...
Meet The Man Who Honors His Son's Memory Through Cincinnati Football [Sports Illustrated]
Comedy’s Post-Cinematic Universe [The Ringer]
Ja Morant is Poetry in Motion [The Big Lead]
You Have No Idea How Hard It Is to Get a Hamster Drunk [The Atlantic]
NFL Quarterback Rankings: Joe Burrow Goes Off [Fansided]
