Roundup: RIP Herman Cain; List of Media People; Mike Golic Signs Off
By Kyle Koster | Jul 31 2020
Herman Cain dies at 74 ... Accuser says Bo Schembechler knew of Michigan doctor's abuse .... The worst GDP report in the country's history ... Not sold on the idea the Astros need a dose of vigilante justice ... More positive tests on the Phillies ... The lasting legacy of VHS BetaMax .... The evolution of Taylor Swift ... PAC 12 figured out an unusual way to get positive coverage ... We've largely failed the coronavirus test ... Jamal Adams plans to be in Seattle for the rest of his career ... Jean-Claude Van Damme has a new movie ... Lot of kneeling on the NBA's first night back ... Predicting Howard Stern's next move ... It's Mike Golic's last day on ESPN Radio ...
The always controversial list of 100 random media people. [Sports Illustrated]
Delaying the election is an idea that went over like a led balloon across the political spectrum. [National Review]
Speaking of that, we are truly living in a golden age of takes aging poorly. [The Bulwark]
ESPN's Malinda Adams has been vital in bringing us the story of the NBA restart. [Front Row]
The hits keep on coming for Quibi.
The Lincoln Project has somehow created Twitter's worst account. Respect.
Barack Obama eulogizing John Lewis.
Nick Cave -- Red Right Hand